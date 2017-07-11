FEMA Disaster Center to stop in Corning

A FEMA Disaster Center will make a stop in Region 8 to help victims of this year’s weather events.

The mobile center will visit Corning from this Thursday to Monday.

The center is welcoming anyone whose homes or businesses were affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding between April 26 and May 19.

The center is scheduled to stop at the M.B. Ainley, Jr. Community Center on Elm Street.

Here are the hours they are expected to be open:

Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you can’t make it to this center during this time, FEMA still has other ways you can register with them.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 . Multilingual operators are available. Persons who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585 . If you use 711 or VRS (Video Relay Service) or require accommodations while visiting a center, call 800-621-3362 . The toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages, and information on the registration process is available in ASL at fema.gov/media-library/assets/videos/111546

. Multilingual operators are available. Persons who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call . If you use 711 or VRS (Video Relay Service) or require accommodations while visiting a center, call . The toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov (also in Spanish);

Download the FEMA mobile app (also in Spanish), also available at Google Play or the Apple App Store.

