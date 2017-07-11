"Mom shaming": WATCH GMR8 to see how these women are fighting back against critics

A recent poll finds that many moms feel criticized from time to time..

And most say their biggest critics are their very own family members.

Watch Good Morning Region 8 to see how these ladies are fighting back against the "mom shamers."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android