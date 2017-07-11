Military plane crash kills 16 Marines: WATCH GMR8 to see a repor - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Military plane crash kills 16 Marines: WATCH GMR8 to see a report from the scene of the crash

An investigation is underway in Mississippi after a military plane crash that killed 16 Marines.

The scene is still active and we expect to learn more the possible cause of the crash today.

    Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.

    A FEMA Disaster Center will make a stop in Region 8 to help victims of this year’s weather events.

    An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."

