Poinsett County gets grant for courthouse repairs

The Poinsett County Courthouse will soon get a much-needed makeover

The county recently received an $81,813 County Courthouse Restoration Grant from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, which is an agency of the Department of Arkansas Heritage.

County Judge Bob Cantrell said the money will be used to fix the courthouse roof and repair the ceiling tiles damaged by water.

Now that they have the money for the repairs, Cantrell said the county’s engineer will start the bid process for the work.

Cantrell hopes to start on the repairs before the end of the year.

At Monday’s Quorum Court meeting, Cantrell also said justices voted to allocate money for the installation of an elevator in the courthouse.

He's currently researching how much it will cost to install.

