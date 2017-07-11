Hoxie Mayor warns of scam calls

Hoxie Mayor Lanny Tinker is warning residents on an uptick in spoofing calls.

Tinker said the callers are contacting Hoxie residents from what appears to be a number from Hoxie City Hall or the Hoxie School District, offering residents a deal on a vacation in Florida and later requesting money.

Tinker said there have also been a few calls where someone is posing as the IRS and threatens residents with jail time.

Tinker said he has notified Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office about the calls and advises residents not to give out any personal information over the phone.

He also said the city will not contact residents and ask for money over the phone.

If Hoxie residents need any clarification on the matter, they’re advised to call Hoxie City Hall at (870) 886-2742.

