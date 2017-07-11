JPD: Teens accused of writing N-word in front of woman's home

Things seemed far from friendly on Friendship Circle Monday night after a Jonesboro woman told police she found the N-word written in front of her home.

The victim, a 34-year-old African-American woman, reported that sometime during the day someone had written the racial slur on the road in front of her house and the gate beside her home in the 5800-block of Friendship Circle.

The woman said she posted about the incident on her neighborhood’s Facebook page and was able to determine who the suspects were.

When she later saw the alleged suspects, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both white, the victim said she asked if they had written it.

She said the girl “began screaming at her and trying to fight her.”

The girl then told the woman she was “going to get her mom to beat her up,” the incident report stated.

While Officer Susan Gray was at the scene investigating the incident, the girl’s mother pulled up and said she was looking for her daughter.

“She later returned on scene with Suspect #1 who was hanging out of the window yelling at the complainant,” Gray stated in her report. “She was advised that if her behavior continued she would be arrested.”

Gray then criminally banned the girl from the victim’s residence.

The girl’s mother then contacted the second suspect’s father and told him to come to the scene.

“A short time later he and his son [Suspect #2] arrived with materials to clean up the writing,” Gray said. “Suspect #2 was apologetic and seemed remorseful. He was also criminally banned.”

The case, according to the report, has been forwarded to the juvenile division.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android