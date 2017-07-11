Police: Woman cited after dog lunges, bites victim 'several times

Police cited a Jonesboro woman with harboring a dangerous dog after they say the animal bit a woman several times.

The victim told police she was petting 22-year-old Christina Chen’s dog when it suddenly lunged at her face.

Chen’s roommate was able to push the shepherd mix back, but the victim said it “kept coming at her and bit her several times” before the roommate could get the the dog off of her and put it in another room.

According to the incident report, the victim received several bites on her back, side, and leg.

She went to a local clinic for treatment of her wounds.

A Jonesboro Animal Control officer went to Chen’s home in the 4000-block of Gabriel Court and picked up the dog.

Chen was cited with harboring a dangerous animal and given a July 17 court date.

