Road work brings traffic to a standstill

Jonesboro E-911 and police are asking people to avoid a busy intersection, at least for a few days.

Road work has traffic “backed up in every direction” at Caraway and Highland, according to E-911 Director Jeff Presley.

He says police are urging motorists to avoid this area, at least for a “couple more days.”

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department is resurfacing parts of Highway 18 Southwest and Highland Drives.

Presley said the road is down to one-lane, and that is causing the traffic tie-ups.

AHTD began the project in late June, saying that it would take at least four weeks to complete with crews working from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android