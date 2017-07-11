Beatles at the Ridge set for Sept. 15-16

This year’s Beatles at the Ridge Music Festival should be especially “golden.”

The festival, which will be held Sept. 15 and 16 in downtown Walnut Ridge, coincides with the 50th anniversary of the band’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album.

Once again, the Liverpool Legends from Branson will headline the free event. They will take the stage Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Other musical performances that weekend will include Deadwood Groove, Sonny Burgess and the Legendary Pacers, Jeffery and the Pacemakers, and Riverbilly.

In addition to music, the festival will also feature an Artists and Authors Symposium, bringing Beatles experts and enthusiasts from all across the country. Bruce Spicer and Jude Southerland Kessler are the featured authors. Enoch Doyle Jeter, artist in residence at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, is the featured artist.

Doors open Friday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Studio on Main Street. The festival will officially kick off with a “John Lennon” concert by Alan Bernhoft at 3:30 p.m.

A book release party for Bruce Spicer’s “The Beatles and Sgt. Pepper: A Fan’s Perspective” will be held as part of Friday evening’s activities. On Saturday, Dr. Ken Womack will be a featured speaker on his new book, “Maximum Volume: The Life of Beatles Producer George Martin.”

Contests, activities, and a variety of vendors will round out the two-day event. For a full schedule of events, including other performers, artists, and authors, click here.

