Governor appoints Stan Jones to lead AGFC

Governor Asa Hutchinson has tapped a long-time Walnut Ridge resident to lead the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

In announcing Stan Jones’s appointment as commissioner of the AGFC, Hutchinson said as a fifth generation farmer and avid outdoorsman, Jones was a “perfect fit” for the commission.

“As a fellow hunter and conservationist, I understand how critical it is to appoint a leader who dearly loves all the natural resources that Arkansas has to offer,” Hutchinson said. “Stan has demonstrated a passion for stewarding Arkansas’ natural resources throughout his entire life.”

Jones concurred by saying he has always loved the outdoors.

“That is one thing I like to share, and I want to see others experience that,” Jones said. “I look forward to serving Arkansans by working to protect the land in this new role.”

Jones, who farms more than 7,000 acres in Northeast Arkansas and owns BANDED outdoor sporting apparel, Avery Outdoors, and the Stan Jones Mallard Lodge, is a graduate of Arkansas State University and serves on the Chancellor’s Cabinet.

He’s also a member of ASU’s 1970 National Football Championship team and was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. He serves in the Red Wolves Foundation 500 Club and the Clover Bend Historical Society.

Jones will replace outgoing commissioner, Fred Brown.

Click the video below to watch Tuesday's announcement and Governor Hutchinson's and Jones's remarks:

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android