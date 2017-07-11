Woman pleads guilty in fatal bike crash, ordered to pay fine

File image from the crash scene on June 8, 2016. (Source: KAIT)

A Jonesboro woman has pleaded guilty to her role in a fatal bicycle crash.

Jessica Nicole Miller, 29, appeared before Craighead County District Judge David Boling on Tuesday and entered a plea of guilty to the charges of overtaking a bicycle, and careless and prohibited driving.

In June 2016, prosecutors said she struck and killed 42-year-old Jason McDonald while he was cycling along Craighead County Road near KAIT.

Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington told Region 8 News in May of this year that a toxicology report showed Miller had marijuana in her system at the time of the crash. But, the state’s report did not quantify the amount.

On Tuesday, Judge Boling fined Miller $1,250 and ordered her to pay court costs.

