Deputy kicked in groin, couple arrested

Robert Lee Bennett (Source: Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

A couple faces multiple charges after investigators say they resisted arrest and kicked a deputy in the groin.

On Friday, July 7, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on County Road 511, just south of Portia.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Robert Bennett, 34, and Jackie Odell, 35.

Both were “highly intoxicated,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The couple became combative and began fighting the deputies trying to arrest them.

At one point during the scuffle, investigators said Odell kicked a deputy in the groin.

Deputies arrested Odell on suspicion of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and second-degree battery.

Bennett, who reportedly remained combative during the trip to the detention center and “did a large amount of damage to the inside of a patrol car,” is being held on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal mischief, and several traffic violations.

