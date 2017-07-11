St. Bernards recognizes 54 employees 'Living the Mission'

St. Bernards recognized 54 employees recently for their exceptional service.

They were honored with “Living the Mission Awards” after their peers nominated them as employees who go above and beyond in delivering exceptional care and services, according to a news release from St. Bernards.

Honorees represent those who provide both direct patient care and support services.

Four were singled out for special honors: Jeannette Austin of Bono received the Heart of Service Award, Eric Kifer of Brookland was named Preceptor of the Year, Grayson Grant of Jonesboro was named Nurse of the Year, and Carolyn Hall of Marmaduke was named Patient Care Tech of the year.

Thirty-seven award recipients are from Craighead County, including 30 from Jonesboro. Jonesboro residents are Cassidy Allison who works in dialysis; Susie Austin, emergency department; Jyl Basinger, outpatient infusion; Patty Billingsley, Imaging Center ultrasound; Barbara Brannen, medical records; Susan Campbell, bio-med; Patty Clark, home health; Amber Coggin, neurodiagnostics; Stoney Cook, 2 North; Diane Ellison, Total Life Healthcare; Sherry Freeze, hospice; Gary Garris, information systems; Debbie Gramlich, print shop; Grayson Grant, intensive care; Maria Guerra, environmental services; Nicole House, nuclear medicine; Norm Judd, Health & Wellness; Dana Lands, nursing administration; Brea Long, pharmacy; Dana Mauppins, 1 Main; Rhonda Miles, 1 East; Clara Miller, 4 East; Cris Mooneyham, pharmacy; Mitzi Pierce, radiology; Edie Pursifull, cardiac catheterization lab; Becky Pyle, 5 East; Sherry Rickard, lactation services; Christopher Thomas, staff support; Melonie Tolbert, 5 East; and Kelli Wages, human resources.

Bono residents are Jeannette Austin who works in nutritional services at St. Bernards Behavioral Health, and Terry Morries, one day surgery.

Brookland residents are Diane Andrews, 2 Main; Kerry Arnold, laboratory; and Eric Kifer, staff support.

Those from Lake City are Teresa Coin, admissions, and Joni Gossett, patient transfer.

Greene County residents include five from Paragould and one each from Marmaduke and Walcott. Paragould residents are Julie Heckethorn, 3 North; Audra King, Total Life Healthcare; Anna McIllwain, 3 East; Brandon Patterson, engineering; and Tammy Taylor, hematology/oncology.

Others from Greene County are Carolyn Hall, Marmaduke, 4 East, and Nikki Cupp, Walcott, Imaging Center.

Four Poinsett County residents received awards, including two from Trumann and one each from Lepanto and Weiner. Trumann residents are Sandra Dyer, nutritional services, and Brittany McMunn, hematology/oncology. Others are Lauryn Tacker of Lepanto who works in behavioral health, and Lara Zirbel, Weiner, employee health clinic.

Two Jackson County residents were honored. They are Brandi Johnson, Tuckerman, who works on 2 North, and Patsy Tims, Newport, continuum of care.

Two Randolph County residents – both of Pocahontas – were recognized. They are Laura Junkersfeld who works on 3 East and Sarah Weatherford, intensive care.

Connie Vaughn, who works in the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Center, is the only Lawrence County resident among those receiving awards. She is from Walnut Ridge.

Corning resident Shannon Ermert works in respiratory therapy and is the only Clay County employee recognized.

Recipients received apparel items with St. Bernards logos, and the top four award recipients also received desk plaques.

