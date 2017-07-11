Arkansas energy company seeks nearly 4 percent rate increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas energy company is seeking a nearly 4 percent increase in its residential rates from the Arkansas Public Service Commission.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Entergy Arkansas filed its request Friday. The company has asked the commission to decide on the filing by Dec. 13. If approved, customers would see an increase to their utility bills in December.



The increase request is the second made by the company this year under a more streamlined filing process approved by the Arkansas Legislature.



John Bethel, the commission's executive director, says the commission and staff have 60 days to file any objections.



Entergy Arkansas has about 715,000 customers in more than 60 Arkansas counties.



