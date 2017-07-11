Arkansas energy company seeks nearly 4 percent rate increase

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
According to the Entergy online outage map, nearly 1,200 customers in the Pocahontas area are without power.
Fifteen Marines and one Navy Corpsman died in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon.
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant warns people not to remove the debris from the area where a Marine Corps airplane crashed on Monday afternoon, killing all 16 people on board.
Arkansas education officials say the state's third- through 10th-graders scored higher on the state-required ACT Aspire tests this spring than in 2016.
An Arkansas energy company is seeking a nearly 4 percent increase in its residential rates from the Arkansas Public Service Commission.
A southeast Missouri man has pleaded guilty to murder in connection with a 2015 attack.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
