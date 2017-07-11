Arkansas school test scores improve in 2nd year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas education officials say the state's third- through 10th-graders scored higher on the state-required ACT Aspire tests this spring than in 2016.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that more than 287,500 students participated in the state's testing program for the second year. They also took online tests in English, math, science, reading and writing that were developed by the company that produces the ACT college-entrance exam.



Results show students improved in most grades and subjects, except for sixth-grade science, fifth-grade English and third-grade writing.



Arkansas Department of Education officials say students in sixth- and eighth-grade improved in math while students in fourth- through eighth-grade improved in writing.



Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key says the scores are "a positive reflection of the work of our dedicated educators."



