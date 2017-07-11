Protesters arrested in DC offices

There were at least 14 arrests Monday during a protest at the Washington, DC office of Sen. John Boozman over the Senate healthcare bill.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, the people arrested were from Arkansas, traveled to the nation's capital and claimed that Sen. Boozman would not meet with them in Arkansas.

Several of the protesters said they were in fear of losing their healthcare and the financial impact that the Senate bill would create.

In a statement to KARK, Sen. Boozman said "all Arkansans are welcomed" in his office and that he appreciates hearing from constituents on issues.

Also, Sen. Tom Cotton's office told KARK that the senator and the senator's chief of staff met with the group before the senator went to an Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill.

"They had a civil conversation about healthcare and the Senator is always happy to hear from Arkansans," Cotton spokesman Caroline Rabbitt told KARK.

