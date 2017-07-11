Power restored to Pocahontas area, official says

According to Entergy Arkansas official David Burnette, crews have been working to restore power in the Pocahontas area.

Burnette said the main circuit at the Pocahontas North Substation had a phase go out, causing the power outage to happen. Crews were able to reroute the power through the Walnut Ridge station.

According to the Entergy online outage map, nearly 1,200 customers in the Pocahontas area had been without power at one point Tuesday afternoon. Burnette said power has since been restored to the Pocahontas area.

