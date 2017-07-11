Batesville approves WRMC expansion project

Tuesday, the city of Batesville approved the second and third reading to expand the campus of the White River Medical Center.

According to Gary Bebow, executive director of White River Health Systems, the hospital wants to close off a block of Broad Street between Sidney and 15th Street.

Bebow said they plan to use the site to construct a 40,000-square-foot medical office building dedicated to their bone and joint health department.

“We need to build another medical office building to allow for the expansion of the medical staff,” he said. “We have intended in this new medical office building a muscular skeletal center where orthopedists and other associated services provided including, MRI Imaging and Light; and just some other medical office space for other physicians who basically we’ve run out of space for right now. “

Bebow said WRHS owns some the adjacent property on Broad Street.

However, Tuesday night's council meeting determined if they would take ownership of the entire area.

According to Sheila Mace, public relations coordinator for WRHS, the expansion project was approved.

The White River Medical Center hopes to begin construction late this summer.

The project is expected to be completed in 2018.

