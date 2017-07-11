WRMC hopes to expand campus

A Region 8 hospital is looking to expand. But first, it needs approval from city leaders.

The White River Medical Center, located in Batesville, met with the city council Tuesday night for a second reading to expand its campus.

According to Gary Bebow, executive director of White River Health Systems, the hospital wants to close off a block of Broad Street between Sidney and 15th Street.

Bebow said they plan to use the site to construct a 40,000-square-foot Medical Office building dedicated to their bone and joint health department.

“We need to build another Medical Office building to allow for the expansion of the medical staff,” he said. “We have intended in this new medical office building a muscular skeletal center where orthopedists and other associated services provided including MRI Imaging and Light; and just some other medical office space for other physicians who basically we’ve run out of space for right now. “

Bebow said WRHS owns some the adjacent property on Broad Street.

However, Bebow said tonight’s meeting will determine if they take ownership of the entire area.

“The importance of tonight is really important for us,” he said. "For our planning purposes, the sooner that it can acted on, the better because obviously architects and planners can't make those final plans until we know for sure that street is going to close. So, from our personal reasons, we hope that it moves forward as quickly as it can.”

The Batesville City Council will either move the proposal to a third reading; or approve the proposal so the hospital can move forward.

If the council approves the expansion project, the White River Medical Center hopes to begin construction late this summer.

The project is expected to be completed in 2018.

