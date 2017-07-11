Names released in fatal train/car crash

The names of the two people killed in a car/train crash in Bono have been released.

Captain Justin Rolland with the Craighead County Sheriff's Office said Bill Rush and Mary Rush, both of Walnut Ridge, died in the crash.

The accident happened Tuesday evening on Craighead 398 and U.S. 63, officials said.

Rolland told Region 8 News the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

