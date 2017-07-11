Police working a car vs. train crash

Bono police are working a car vs. train crash, according to Craighead County Sheriff's Captain Justin Rolland.

The crash happened at County Road 398 and Highway 63.

Bono police and first responders are currently on scene.

Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are en route.

