Two dead in car/train crash

breaking

Two dead in car/train crash

Crews responded to a car/train crash Tuesday night near Bono. (Source: KAIT)
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BONO, AR (KAIT) -

According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, two people died Tuesday in a car/train crash near Bono. 

The accident happened on Craighead 398 and U.S. 63, officials said. 

Bono police and first responders, as well Craighead County deputies, went to the scene.

