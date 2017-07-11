Storm damage does not deter area school district

The Cave City School District is working to restore property damage from recent storms.

Cave City Superintendent Steven Green said strong winds in April and May caused severe damage to the rooftops on three buildings and the school sign.

“The old sign out front has served us well,” he said. “But, the first wind that came through in the spring actually damaged one side and just blew it entirely out. However, we took bids and a local vendor, Dodd Signs, out of Batesville is going to install a brand new LED sign which we’re very excited about. We hope to have that ready by the first day of school.”

Green also said the rooftop of their old elementary gym, administration building, and middle school band building were damaged, with quite a few shingles blown off.

The superintendent also said the inside of the administration building received water damage.

However, Green said they were able to file an insurance claim with the Arkansas School Board Association's Risk Management Program to help restore the damages.

“Some school's have different insurance,” he said, “But, we have the risk program; which provides insurance on our buildings, our vehicles and some of our other equipment. So, we worked with them on getting an estimate on basically what the cost were.”

Superintendent Green said the estimated cost to restore damages is $25,000.

Green said they were able to restore the old elementary gym and administration building.

However, if revenue is what they hope it to be, Green said they will determine a quote to begin work on the school's band building.

The superintendent said they hope to restore the band building during spring break 2018.

