Crimestoppers: Police need help identifying shoplifter

Jonesboro police need the public’s help in finding two people who have two warrants between them.

Police have also need your help identifying the suspect accused of stealing over $3,000 worth of clothes from Dillard’s.

Police are looking for Michael Canada, 29 and Leon Edwards, 44, both of Jonesboro have one failure to appear warrant, each out of Jonesboro.

Police are also looking for a man who walked into Dillards and stole $3,000 worth of merchandise.

If you know the whereabouts of Canada and Edwards or the identity of the man accused of stealing merchandise from Dillards, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

You can also text your tip to Crimestoppers by taking out you iPhone or Android device, typing in 274637 or the word “CRIMES” if your phone can do that.

In the message, type in 935stop, all one word, followed by your tip. Hit send and you will get a message back from Crimestoppers with you anonymous tip number. Keep that for any future reward.

