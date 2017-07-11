At 10: More on fatal shooting and crash in Region 8 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: More on fatal shooting and crash in Region 8

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: We have updates on two fatal incidents in Region 8.

We'll have a live look from the officer-involved shooting in Butler County that left at least one person dead.

And more details on the fatal train vs. car crash in Bono tonight.

  • breaking

    1 dead in officer involved shooting in Butler Co., MO

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:12:01 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, a man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Butler County, Missouri.

  • Witnesses describe military plane crash, efforts to help

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:44:25 GMT
    Military crews at the crash site Tuesday (Source: WMC Action News 5)Military crews at the crash site Tuesday (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    A farmer whose property sits about 300 yards from where the military plane crashed Monday was one of the first people to get there after the plane went down.

  • Storm damage does not deter area school district

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-07-12 01:04:10 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:08:09 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    The Cave City School District is working to restore property damage from recent storms. 

