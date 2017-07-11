Pleasant Plains looks to create sewer system

Pleasant Plains officials are looking to install a sewer system in their community. (Source: KAIT)

An Independence County town is looking to build its infrastructure in hopes it will also create businesses in their town.

Pleasant Plains officials met Tuesday with a representative from Miller-Newell to discuss building a sewer system.

Mayor Kenneth Burns said the town has a Dollar General but residents have to travel at least 15 miles one way to pick up grocery items like meats and vegetables.

The proposed sewer treatment plant will be built in the 100 block of Meadow Lane, Burns said. Miller-Newell will give city officials two layout proposals before a decision is made.

"He will be presenting two different sewer systems," Burns said. "One will be a pressurized pump and grinder and one of them will be a gravity floating system, and the cost of one of these, plus the monthly cost to maintain them."

The sewer system is expected to cost $4.3 million to build, with a final decision expected Tuesday night.

