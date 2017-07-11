Meeting to discuss Commerce Drive expansion

Changes could be coming to Commerce Drive in Jonesboro.

A public meeting, hosted by the Arkansas Department of Transportation, was held Tuesday night at Nettleton High School to give the public a chance to give feedback on the proposed project.

There are no final plans but one would connect Commerce Drive at the exit of Interstate 555 to the Farville curve on Highway 49.

“This is a project that should have been done 20 to 30 years ago,”Jonesboro resident John Sloaen said. “ It’s good to see it happening now.”

Brad Smithee said they will take the feedback given at the meeting to help create a more design-specific plan.

Those plans will be presented at a future date.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android