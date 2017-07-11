MAPC gives approval for project with stipulations

The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday gave its approval to a rezoning project that supporters say would create nearly 320 apartments in South Jonesboro.

Victor J. Ditta appeared before the commission Tuesday on a proposal to rezone land at the end of Gladiolus Drive in the 500-block between Gladiolus and Brookstone Drive.

While the project does not have any specific site plans, the commission set the requirements for the project. They include having another way in and out of the area to help with traffic concerns and to provide ingress and egress separation between the apartments and a nearby neighborhood.

The plan now heads to the Jonesboro City Council for their approval.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android