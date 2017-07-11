Police to begin using e-tickets

Jonesboro police can begin moving at a faster pace during traffic stops.

Police Chief Rick Elliott said they plan to begin using e-tickets soon.

They applied for a $52,000 grant from the Arkansas State Police to get the electronic tickets.

The equipment would also let officers fill out electronic accident reports.

Elliott said the system will eliminate the extra time it normally takes an officer to write down a traffic violation or crash.

"That is going to be less time that they are on the radio with dispatch requesting criminal history checks and warrants checks and things like that. So again, it just makes our officers more efficient," Elliott said.

The new system will also work in conjunction with the software the Craighead County District Court will begin using next year.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android