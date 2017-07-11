Man arrested in connection to shooting released from jail

A man arrested in a shooting that happened in 2016 is out of jail.

According to court documents, Thomas Lee Razor was released on his own recognizance.

Judge Richard Lusby ordered his release on Monday.

He was being held in the Craighead County Detention Center for attempted murder.

He will appear back in court on August 31.

He was arrested in September 2016 for a shooting on Race Street.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android