Two new businesses enter Valley View Commons

Valley View Commons continues to grow as more business tenants are moving into the strip mall.

Newport-based restaurant Hungry Man and an Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration field office will be a part of the shopping center.

For many years, the building was vacant, but it has grown since then.

Talley credits the owners of the property for the growth.

“There are people invested in Jonesboro, not just from a business standpoint but personally as well so they are really in the main artery of the city and what is going on and what is good for business and citizens as well,” said Talley.

Talley says the expected opening date for both businesses is this fall.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android