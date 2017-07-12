Officer posts 'thank you' after thoughtful fast-food message

The Jonesboro Fraternal Order of Police posted a special thank you to Hardee's employees on their Facebook page.

In the Sunday morning post, an officer said they felt the need to give thanks and credit where it is due. It came after they went through the drive-thru at the Hardee's on Red Wolf Blvd.

The post read, "While about to order I received a call. An hour later I made it back, just before closing. Not only was my order correct, someone took a moment to write this message on my box. For that I say thank you."

The officer also included a photo of the box in the post.

