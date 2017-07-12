MO woman seriously injured in crash

A Missouri woman is in the hospital after a crash near Kennett.

Breane M. Vanvickle, 19, of White Oak was driving a 2001 Ford Focus north on Missouri Highway 25 around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when the crash happened.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Freightliner driven by 55-year-old Abelardo Mesa of Rector, AR was also headed north and attempted to make a left turn when the Ford hit the rear of the semi.

Vanvickle was taken by ambulance to a Memphis, TN hospital with serious injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the MSHP crash report.

Mesa was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

