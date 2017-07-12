Governor names new Arkansas Drug Director

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has named the Benton police chief as the state's new drug director.

Hutchinson said in a news release Wednesday that Chief Kirk Lane will replace former Arkansas Drug Director Denny Altes. Altes resigned in May.

Hutchinson says he's confident Lane will work to advance the state's alcohol- and drug- abuse prevention and treatment initiatives.

Lane has served has been police chief in Benton since 2009. Previously, Lane worked for more than 20 years with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Lane has also been a member of the Arkansas Drug and Alcohol Coordinating Council, the Arkansas Prescription Drug Advisory Board and the Arkansas Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.