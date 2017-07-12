Ban on violence-fueling concerts lacks support in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A proposal urging four Arkansas cities to impose a 180-day ban on performing music that promotes or incites violence has been overruled due to First Amendment rights to free speech.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Justice of the Peace Judy Green proposed the idea for the ban in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood and Jacksonville at the Pulaski County Quorum Court Tuesday. But after an hour of discussion and input from community members the justices of the peace instead approved an amended resolution.



Justice of the Peace Donna Massey revised the resolution to focus on encouraging "civil discourse among residents" and engaging "positive actions of empowerment and improvement of the community."



The resolution comes after two recent instances of violence, including a nightclub shooting that left 28 people injured.

