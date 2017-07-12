Multiple crews battling large shop fire

Marked Tree police are urging residents to steer clear of a large shop fire that multiple crews are fighting.

The shop in is on Highway 75 near an old store at Neiswander, police stated on their Facebook page.

According to MTPD, there are chemicals and fuel inside the shop.

Marked Tree, Lepanto, and Tyronza Fire Departments are working the fire.

