Largest cane-pole fishing event in Arkansas this Thursday at MacArthur Park

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the City of Little Rock will host up to 1,500 young anglers fishing with cane poles from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Thursday, July 13, at MacArthur Park Pond in Little Rock for the 32nd annual Cane Pole Fishing Event.

“Some people think you have to have a boat worth thousands of dollars and the latest high-tech gadgets to be successful at fishing, but it can be as simple or as complicated as you want to make it,” said Maurice Jackson, Family and Community Fishing Program coordinator for the AGFC. “All it takes is a hook, some bait, a little line and a pole to enjoy catching a fish.”

The event is the result of a long-time partnership between the City of Little Rock and the AGFC. The AGFC Family and Community Fishing Program is stocking the pond with catchable-size channel catfish from the AGFC’s hatchery system for anglers to enjoy. The young anglers are encouraged to keep their catch and enjoy a healthy fish dinner.

“We hope the event not only gets kids involved in a healthy outdoor activity like fishing, but also offers them the opportunity to eat a fresh fish dinner they harvested themselves.”

The family fishing event is for young anglers, ages 6 to 15, and is restricted to cane pole fishing only. But there are plenty of activities for the rest of the family to enjoy while the anglers are busy.

“There will be prizes for the fishing participants, hot dogs, ice cream and bounce houses for the kids to enjoy,” Jackson said. “The Little Rock Police Mounted Patrol will be there as well.”

For more information visit https://www.littlerock.gov/city-administration/city-calendar-of-events/annual-city-of-little-rock-fishing-derby-macarthur-park/