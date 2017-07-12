Manila breaks ground for new senior center

Wednesday, the city of Manila held a groundbreaking for a new senior center.

Project coordinator Linda Donovan said it has been a long time coming for the groundbreaking of Manila's new senior center.

Donovan said the city has been working on this project for four years.

The new senior center will be built on Airport Road behind the Manila Community Center and Nursing facility.

The seniors are now sharing the community center with the public.

However, Donovan said having their own center will provide them with better space and enjoyment.

"They always had to move their things out of the building and lock it up,” she said. “And then on Monday morning, they put it back out. However, this way, they're going to have their own building where they can leave their projects out and come in the next morning. And they can decorate it any way they want to.”

Donovan said they received a grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to help fund the senior center.

She said it will take about $500,000 to complete the project.

The city of Manila is hoping to have their new senior center up and running by Christmas.

