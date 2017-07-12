Several county roads washed out by rain

Recent heavy rainfall has caused a lot of issues for road crews in Sharp County, washing away several of their gravel county roads.

“It’s all these downpours,” Sharp County Road Superintendent Dan Melbourne said. “We may get five inches of rain in the south, we may get three inches of rain here, and 10 inches of rain up north. That just recently happened.”

That has left behind several county roads that are washed away on the sides.

There are also some low-water slabs in the Williford area that are washed out and being repaired.

The county tries their best to prepare for the rain, but Melbourne said there is only so much you can do ahead of the downpours.

“I don’t care how many culvert pipes you put in, how many cross drains you put in, how many winged ditches you put in, there’s no way that you can,” Melbourne said. “Ten inches of rain is 10 inches of rain and in the hilly area it is all going to run downhill.”

Melbourne said during this rainy summer they have noticed some areas that need more mitigation work, so crews are installing new culvert pipes to several areas.

He said Sharp County residents have been very patient and understanding during this process and he is thankful for that.

