New river monitor gives more protection for Hardy residents

People who live along the Spring River are often watching the water levels, making sure they are not in danger of flooding. Now, they will have a better way to be warned.

The City of Hardy’s flood monitor used to be connected to a phone line that city officials would call when they needed to check the river level.

“But the number somehow gets leaked out quite often,” Hardy Mayor Jason Jackson said.

That made it harder for the police chief or mayor to get through because the line would stay busy.

Now, the monitor is on a satellite link, which will update the river level online.

Instead of reading the level every hour, which could be a difference of several feet during a major flooding event, the new system takes a reading every 15 minutes.

Residents can also sign up for those alerts.

“The system will call them when the flood stage gets to whatever level they desire to be alerted at,” Jackson said. “It’ll send a text message and alert them every 15 minutes, letting them know what stage it is and if they need to be getting out of their house.”

Jackson said this will also cut down on the non-emergency calls the police department receives during floods, which could hinder their response to an actual emergency.

Residents can go to the United States Geological Service’s website to sign up for the alerts.

Another benefit of the new system is that the city will no longer have to pay the $1,000 per year fee for the equipment.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

