Searcy police investigate shooting

According to Searcy police public information officer Terri Lee, officers there are looking for two suspects as police investigate a shooting.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of North Pine Street around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Lee said.

One of the suspects is described as a light-skinned black male, approximately 6’1”, wearing a hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans, and boots, while the other suspect is described as a black male, wearing all black clothes, black boots, and a black cloth on his head.

The suspects left the scene in a newer model dark blue Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Searcy Police Department at 501-268-3531.

