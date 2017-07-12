Job fair held for medical marijuana company

Over 150 Harrisburg residents attended a job fair hosted by a medical marijuana company seeking an Arkansas license to cultivate in the city.

The fair was held in Harrisburg High School’s Performing Arts Center.

Southeastern Medical Solutions, SMS, had a dozen pharmacists and medical professionals conducting interviews for future employees.

Residents got first-hand access to apply for jobs including:

human resources

sales and marketing

commercial agriculture

systems development

facilities management

harvest/trim and packaging

food preparation

laboratory technicians and scientists

security

accounting

"We want to look people in the eye,” said Erik Williams, manager of SMS. “Say we are a part of you and a part of your community. We want to be good neighbors and good corporate citizens and we think that we can provide some real strong benefits to this community.”

On Thursday, the city will host a town hall meeting.

At the meeting, company officials plan to talk with residents about the plan to have a marijuana cultivation facility in the city.

