Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Cross Co.

One man died while another man was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

Andrew J. Hardesty, 49, of Bella Vista was killed in the crash, according to Arkansas State Police.

Hardesty, who was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima, was stopped behind a 2007 Peterbilt tractor-trailer due to road maintenance on Arkansas Highway 1 near Cross County Road 212 around 10:30 a.m.

According to ASP, a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by 24-year-old Chancellon D. McMillion of Trumann was also traveling south and struck the rear of Hardesty's car. The car then collided with the tractor-trailer.

Hardesty was pronounced dead at the scene.

McMillion was taken to a Memphis hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The truck driver, 60-year-old Donna Ferguson of Hickory Ridge, was not injured in the crash, ASP stated.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android