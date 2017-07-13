SPECIAL REPORT PREVIEW: Damien's Diary Discovery on GMR8 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

SPECIAL REPORT PREVIEW: Damien's Diary Discovery on GMR8

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Buying storage units isn't uncommon, but the contents within can be shocking.

One man found that out after buying a unit tied to a notorious Region 8 murder case.

He reportedly found the diaries of Damien Echols.

Watch a preview on GMR8 about the special report airing tonight at 10.

  • 3 injured in near head-on crash

    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:53 AM EDT2017-07-13 11:53:43 GMT
    Three people, including a child, were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Missouri.

  • Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Cross Co.

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:27 AM EDT2017-07-13 10:27:31 GMT
    One man died while another man was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

  • On plane: 1 long wanted to be a Marine, 1 close to retiring

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-07-12 22:51:35 GMT
    The 15 Marines and a Navy sailor on Monday killed in a plane crash in Mississippi came from all over the country.
