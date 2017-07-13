3 injured in near head-on crash

Three people, including a child, were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Missouri.

It happened in Howell County on County Road 8980 near Brandsville around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by 24-year-old Ashley Driver of Brandsville was headed west when the vehicle crested a hill and hit a 2002 Ford Excursion almost head on.

Passengers in Chevy were injured. Those included 4-year-old Alawna Bradwell, 27-year-old Ryan Brooks, and 47-year-old Tinda Lehman all of Brandsville.

Brooks sustained serious injury and was airlifted to a Springfield hospital. Bradwell and Lehman were sent to a West Plains hospital via ambulance with minor injuries.

Driver and the SUV driver, 43-year-old Alison Jones of West Plains, were not injured.

According to MSHP, both the drivers of each vehicle were wearing seat belts. However, the passengers in the Chevy were not.

