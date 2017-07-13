Paragould Parks & Rec hosts free summer program for kids

If you’re looking for a free summer activity for your child, the Paragould Parks and Recreation Department may have something for you.

The department has hosted the P.E. in the Park Program in Paragould for the past eight years, offering children a safe place to enjoy themselves while they’re out of school.

Assistant Director of Paragould Parks and Recreation Mike Carter, also a former coach for the Paragould School District, heads up the summer program and lines up a morning full of fun activities for the kids.

“We started this program eight years ago, trying to give an opportunity to the kids that live around Labor Park,” Carter said. “Something worthwhile to do in the summer, somewhere where they could just walk over here to the park and come and participate in the program.”

Carter plans fun games for the kids to promote exercise as well as tips on how they can stay healthy.

The kids even have a chance to give input on what activities they do in what Carter dubs "New Game Friday" where the kids can suggest games they’ve played during P.E. at their school.

Children also have an opportunity to get a free lunch through a feeding program through the Paragould School District.

“They show up here at Labor Park around 12,” Carter said. “So, when my program is over, they have a free lunch program for any child from one year old up to 18 years old and it’s not just for the kids at P.E. in the Park. Most of my kids do participate in that free lunch program, but other kids in the neighborhood come here. Any child is welcome to a free lunch all summer long.”

If you’re interested in the program, you must complete a registration form at Labor Park.

P.E. in the Park is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Carter said the last day of the program is August 4.

