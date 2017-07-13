AHTD seeks input on proposed plans to widen highway - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

AHTD seeks input on proposed plans to widen highway

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department wants your input.

AHTD is hosting a public involvement meeting on July 20 to discuss proposed plans to widen Highway 49 to five lanes from Country Road 845 to State Highway 135 in Paragould.

The meeting will follow an open house format and will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the Paragould Community Center located at 3404 Linwood Drive.

Residents are invited to attend the meeting to view displays, ask questions and offer feedback.

