Customers complain of product ruining phones

A phone accessory is getting a lot of heat online.

In a report by WLOX, a man said he bought a mini-fan for under $4.

He claims after using the fan, which plugs into the battery port on an iPhone, his battery stopped working correctly.

According to discussion boards on Apple’s website, others are complaining of the same issue.

The company that makes the fans told WLOX they haven’t received complaints and will look into it.

