Motorcyclist identified in fatal crash

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Paragould police have identified a motorcyclist killed in a Thursday morning crash.

Gerard Guziel, 60, of New Mexico was traveling to Illinois when his motorcycle collided with a car, according to Corporal Jack Hailey.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 49 near 14th Street, just before 10 a.m.

Greene County Coroner Dick Pace pronounced Guziel dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately released by police.

