Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Paragould police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

According to police, the crash happened on U.S. 49 and 14th Street.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by Greene County Coroner Dick Pace.

No further details were immediately released by police.

